ITV's spin-off from The Voice UK, which has 7 to 14-year-olds facing the spinning chairs, starts a week ahead of the BBC's new choir competition but the two will face off the following Saturday, continuing a rivalry which in recent years has focused in particular on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing versus ITV's The X Factor.

The Voice Kids is hosted by Emma Willis and sees will.i.am joined by two new coaches, Pixie Lott and McFly's Danny Jones, while Pitch Battle is presented by Mel Giedroyc and will feature Gareth Malone and Kelis as regular judges.

The Voice Kids starts on Saturday 10th June at 7:45pm on ITV and continues on Saturday 17th June at 7:30pm. Pitch Battle starts on Saturday 17th June at 7:30pm