BBC's Let It Shine criticised for cutting LGBT lyrics from Lady Gaga's Born This Way
All mentions of race, sexuality, and drag queens were taken out, but a spokesperson for the show said that the song was cut due to time constraints
Viewers were left furious on Saturday night after lyrics about racial and sexual equality were removed from a performance of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way on Let It Shine.
The 2001 pop song was performed on the BBC talent show by Iron Sun, one of the bands competing to star in a new Take That musical.
Viewers criticised the BBC for cutting the key part of the song.
#letitshine how can you sing born this way without mentioning anything about equality and diversity ??? It's the point of the song
— David (@davidsmunday) February 18, 2017
The key lyrics that were cut from the song were:
Don’t be a drag, just be a queen
Whether you’re broke or evergreen
You’re black, white, beige, chola descent
You’re Lebanese, you’re orient
Whether life’s disabilities
Left you outcast, bullied, or teased
Rejoice and love yourself today
’Cause baby you were born this way
No matter gay, straight, or bi,
Lesbian, transgendered life,
I’m on the right track baby,
I was born to survive.
No matter black, white or beige
Chola or orient made,
I’m on the right track baby,
I was born to be brave.
"You're gonna sing a straight-washed version of Born this Way, dressed as birds, in a giant birdcage." #LetItShine pic.twitter.com/dXOdfg8i2W
— Tom Bovington (@tom_bovington) February 19, 2017
Following their performance in the semi-final, Iron Sun left the competition.
A representative from Let It Shine said that the songs on the show are always cut short, and that Born This Way wasn't edited for content: "All songs featured on the show were cut for time only."