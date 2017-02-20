Viewers criticised the BBC for cutting the key part of the song.

#letitshine how can you sing born this way without mentioning anything about equality and diversity ??? It's the point of the song — David (@davidsmunday) February 18, 2017

The key lyrics that were cut from the song were:

Don’t be a drag, just be a queen

Whether you’re broke or evergreen

You’re black, white, beige, chola descent

You’re Lebanese, you’re orient

Whether life’s disabilities

Left you outcast, bullied, or teased

Rejoice and love yourself today

’Cause baby you were born this way

No matter gay, straight, or bi,

Lesbian, transgendered life,

I’m on the right track baby,

I was born to survive.

No matter black, white or beige

Chola or orient made,

I’m on the right track baby,

I was born to be brave.

"You're gonna sing a straight-washed version of Born this Way, dressed as birds, in a giant birdcage." #LetItShine pic.twitter.com/dXOdfg8i2W — Tom Bovington (@tom_bovington) February 19, 2017

Following their performance in the semi-final, Iron Sun left the competition.

A representative from Let It Shine said that the songs on the show are always cut short, and that Born This Way wasn't edited for content: "All songs featured on the show were cut for time only."