Details about the possible programme are currently thin on the ground, but reports suggest that producers are looking for “original and passionate singer-songwriters” to “showcase their songs to the nation”.

The show will apparently see successful applicants sing both original songs and covers of well known classics, according to the Daily Mirror, and would be rolled out in the classic Saturday-night entertainment slot.

This could well fill a gap in the market, with ITV reportedly set to take a break from its long-running talent contest The X Factor this year as it ponders the show's future.

The BBC recently began filming another new singing contest, Little Mix: The Search, which aims to find a new girl group or boy band and is thought to be similar in format to last year's The X Factor: The Band.