Instead, Matt has decided to put one of the duo’s lives in danger. We don’t think they do cards for that at Clinton's.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of his live semi-final performance tonight, Matt said: “I’m looking forward to tonight because it’s the first time I’ve seen them since the audition. I’ve got a new trick that I’m putting in that involves either Ant or Dec but hopefully it’s a bit dangerous. I can tell you that much.”

On which one of the pair he was going to select for the trick, he said: “I’m going to just pick one of them at random – whichever one is standing closest.” Well, that’ll probably be Ant then!

“It could cause serious life-threatening injury to Ant or Dec, but that means there’s then an opening for me,” he laughed. “Matt and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway!

“I don’t even know if they know yet,” he added. Well, we reckon they do now…

If that wasn’t brave enough, Matt’s planning something even more risky for if he wins and makes it to the Royal Variety Performance…

“I think if I get through and I get to perform at the Royal Variety Performance the trick I’d most like to do is cutting The Queen in half.

“I think The Queen wouldn’t want me to do it, but William and Harry might. ‘Go on grandma!’”

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight at 7.30pm on ITV