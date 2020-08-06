"I can’t imagine ever learning steps but I like clubbing and think I’m quite a good dancer. But that doesn’t mean it will translate to Strictly."

The former CBBC presenter went on to explain that it might be tricky to juggle the dance show's demanding schedule with looking after her two young children with husband and fellow presenter Michael Underwood.

"You have to make sacrifices. I don’t have any help," Bell said. "I have my family and we juggle it and so it means sometimes I can’t take a job because Michael will be working that day."

“I have turned down jobs if it doesn’t work around us," she added.

Bell's The One Show colleague Alex Jones, alongside former co-host Matt Baker, both took part in Strictly in 2011 and 2010 respectively.

The show's planned October 2020 return will see many adjustments in order to comply with new safety measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Some of these include a shorter run, strict quarantine measures for dancers and potentially scrapping live music performances.

