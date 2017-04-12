Sadly, Holden has missed the boat (or rather the Fiat 500L) for now as the comedy about two car pool buddies who work at a local supermarket has just returned for a new series after two years away, so it may be a while before there's any more.

Then again, maybe that kind of wait would give Holden time to clear her schedule for the next run if there is one. She told us that after her upcoming appearance in season two of CBBC series The Worst Witch, she'd be keen to do more acting, "if it doesn't take me away from home for too long".

We're sure Peter would give her a lift back from the studio afterwards...

More like this

Advertisement

Car Share series 2 is now available in full on BBC iPlayer. Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV on Saturday 15th April at 8pm