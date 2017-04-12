Amanda Holden wants a role in Peter Kay's Car Share
Even if it's just pushing a shopping trolley...
Amanda Holden would love a part in Peter Kay's break-out BBC comedy Car Share. The Britain's Got Talent judge is so keen, in fact, that she's not even asking for a speaking role...
"I would love to just appear in that," Holden told RadioTimes.com at the red carpet launch of BGT. "I'd just push a shopping trolley or just give Peter Kay his pound back. I'd love that."
Sadly, Holden has missed the boat (or rather the Fiat 500L) for now as the comedy about two car pool buddies who work at a local supermarket has just returned for a new series after two years away, so it may be a while before there's any more.
Then again, maybe that kind of wait would give Holden time to clear her schedule for the next run if there is one. She told us that after her upcoming appearance in season two of CBBC series The Worst Witch, she'd be keen to do more acting, "if it doesn't take me away from home for too long".
We're sure Peter would give her a lift back from the studio afterwards...
Car Share series 2 is now available in full on BBC iPlayer. Britain's Got Talent returns to ITV on Saturday 15th April at 8pm