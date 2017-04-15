Alesha Dixon raises the stakes with Britain's Got Talent 2017 predictions
Britain's Got More Talent presenter Stephen Mulhern wants the judges to put something valuable on the line when they try to guess who will win GBT. Alesha is going all in...
When Stephen Mulhern asks the Britain's Got Talent judges to predict who they think will win the series, he normally gets them to write down a name and stick it in an envelope.
This year, however, he has another idea for Britain's Got More Talent. "They have to give us something personal of their own," he explained. "If they get their prediction right then they get to keep that item, if not, we give it to charity or destroy it!"
This sounds brilliant to us. However, it looks like no-one's yet broken this news to Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden...
When RadioTimes.com quizzed the pair on what treasured item they'd be happy to hand over to Mulhern, Alesha replied: "My child!" before coming up with a decidedly more sensible answer...
Amanda on the other hand was having none of it. "I'm not doing that, 100%" she exclaimed.
Oh dear, Stephen... You might have to go back to the drawing board on this one.
Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday 15 April at 8pm on ITV.