This sounds brilliant to us. However, it looks like no-one's yet broken this news to Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden...

When RadioTimes.com quizzed the pair on what treasured item they'd be happy to hand over to Mulhern, Alesha replied: "My child!" before coming up with a decidedly more sensible answer...

Amanda on the other hand was having none of it. "I'm not doing that, 100%" she exclaimed.

Oh dear, Stephen... You might have to go back to the drawing board on this one.

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday 15 April at 8pm on ITV.