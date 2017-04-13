“I recently came back from a writing trip to America and I went to see an agent whilst I was out there,” she told RadioTimes.com.

“I've always been quite open about the fact that I'd love to try acting, I'd love to do something whether it be in a musical or action type movie. So I've had a few [acting] classes.”

Rumours in the press had claimed that she’s “had some really encouraging meetings” and “could be on the brink of a big role that could really establish her in America.”

“If it did, it could be the end of her time on Britain’s Got Talent, which would be the only bad thing about an opportunity as she really loves that job,” a source told The Sun.

However, when we asked Alesha whether she might have to leave BGT if her acting career takes off, she coyly said: “Well us girls are good at juggling, aren't we? We're good at multi-tasking and juggling, it's what we do best.”

Don’t go, Alesha. You’re the only voice of reason on the panel…