"I've got a vision of Sunday lunch and after Sunday lunch you say in front of your family 'I'm now going to sing a song for you'," Cowell told the wannabe pop star. "Distinctly average, I'm afraid."

But Mr Young wasn't having any of it.

"All of us have been dying to say things to you – I've written about ten things to say to you," the singer said. "I think it's nice that you have given opinions on this show. I think in previous shows you haven't, you've just projected insults and it has been terrible to watch. I think, this show, I think you have been better, and I think you have given opinions and you've backed up your opinions.

"It is your opinion. I don't agree with it. I don't think it was average. I don't think you could ever call that average. But it is your opinion and I respect that."

Given that he managed to make it sound nice, albeit a criticism, Cowell had to hold his hands up and back down:

"You are a gentleman, sir."

Perhaps just chuck out the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 score paddles, eh Craig? Or at least have a kind word ready to soften the blow if it Mr Young turns out not to be half as good a dancer as he is a singer...

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year