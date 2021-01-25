Exclusive – Clara Amfo would “100 per cent love” to return for a Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo has revealed that she would “100 per cent” love to return to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom for a Christmas special.

Advertisement

The presenter took part in the BBC competition’s recent series alongside professional Aljaz Skorjanec, with the pair making it to the sixth week before being eliminated.

When asked whether she’d consider taking part in a future festive Strictly special, Amfo told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that she “absolutely” would.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“If they ever ask me for a Christmas special I’d 100 per cent love to do it. I just wish I could bottle the magic of the show and give [it] to people every week.

“I got a delivery from Vicky Gill [head of costumes at Strictly] the other day and it was my gold dress from the title sequence and I spent Friday and Saturday night in it in my socks at home, so I’d do anything to get back into those costumes again.”

Amfo, who recently hosted ITV2’s The Cabins Reunion: Out of the Woods, managed to top the leaderboard during her time on the show, wowing the judges and the public with Charleston to Julie Andrews’ Baby Face.

Speaking about her time on Strictly, Amfo said it was “everything and nothing” like she’d expected.

Advertisement

“It was magical, it was stressful (in a good way), it was affirming. It was more emotional than I expected. I knew I was going to enjoy it but didn’t realise quite how much I was going to enjoy it – you become so emotionally invested and close with everyone on the show.

“Our group are all bonded for life now which I’m so pleased about. It was truly amazing and I got a new bestie with Aljaz, he is the best!”

The Cabins Reunion: Out of the Woods is available to watch on ITVHub. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.