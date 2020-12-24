Jill Halfpenny’s Jive named best Strictly Come Dancing routine of all time by fans

Beloved ballroom competition Strictly Come Dancing has been our screens for over 16 years, and in that time, its seen over 2000 dances performed live on the BBC – but which routine is the public’s favourite?

Strictly fans have finally delivered their verdict, with thousands voting in a RadioTimes.com poll for soap star Jill Halfpenny’s Jive to Elton John’s I’m Still Standing as the best routine in the show’s history.

The Coronation Street and EastEnders actress won the second series of Strictly in 2004 with professional dancer Darren Bennett, and scored 40 points from the judges for her Jive, which is still the most any contestant has been awarded for the dance.

Over 5,000 fans voted in the poll in total, with Halfpenny’s Jive receiving 41 per cent 0f the vote (2,130 votes), while series 13 winner Jay McGuinness’ Jive to Misirlou from Pulp Fiction came in second with 30 per cent (1,541 votes).

In third place was Hollyoaks actor and 2016 runner-up Danny Mac with his Samba to Sergio Mendes’ Magalenha, which received eight per cent of the vote (406) votes from Strictly fans.

Meanwhile, Faye Tozer’s 2018 Theatre and Jazz number to Peggy Lee’s Fever and 2020 winner Bill Bailey‘s routine to Rapper’s Delight came in joint fourth with three per cent of the vote each.

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing final saw Bill Bailey emerge victorious as he made history as the competition’s first comedian to lift up the Glitterball trophy.

The Strictly Come Dancing: The Christmas Countdown airs Christmas Day at 4:45pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.