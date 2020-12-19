HRVY reveals he’d like to be a judge on Strictly Come Dancing after Craig comparison

Strictly finalist HRVY has wowed the judges throughout this year’s competition, and since Craig Revel Horwood’s glowing comments a few weeks ago, he’s been eyeing up his spot on the judging panel.

Described as “the dance of the decade” by Motsi Mabuse, HRVY’s American Smooth to One from A Chorus Line during Musicals Week shot them to the top of the leaderboard, with Revel Horwood noting: “It’s like looking in the mirror darling…you’re a triple threat.”

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of Saturday’s highly-anticipated final, HRVY said that he’d love to follow in Revel Horwood’s footsteps.

“I think it will be amazing and it would be cool to be a judge on the show,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be a judge. I love Craig – he’s been really nice.

However, he added that he was initially “really scared” of the long-standing Strictly Come Dancing judge, saying: “He reminds me of like a head teacher and I’ve always been scared of my head teacher, but he’s actually really nice.”

HRVY will be facing Maisie Smith, Jamie Laing and Bill Bailey in the 2020 final this weekend, during which he’ll perform his week one Jive and his quarter-final American Smooth, before showcasing his show dance to Idina Menzel’s We Need A Little Christmas.

When asked what winning Strictly would mean to him, HRVY said that it would be “an amazing way to end the show”.

“On the night of the final, it’s my Nan and Granddad’s 60th diamond jubilee anniversary,” he said. “They’ve watched every single Strictly. They’ve never missed a show since the beginning, so I said to my Nan: ‘If I get a Glitterball, you can put it in your house’.”

“I will take a picture of me next to it and I will keep that in my house but I would honestly give it to my Nan. She loves Strictly so much it would actually make her life.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 19th December at 7pm and Sunday December 13th at 7:30pm.