Jamie opens up about the pressure of Kelvin Fletcher’s Strictly win as he reveals who he’d like to be partnered with: “Oti is incredible!”

Last year, Jamie Laing had to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing due to a leg injury.

This year, he’s back and giving the BBC One dancing competition his all, but the pressure is certainly on for the Made in Chelsea star…

His replacement, Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, managed to swipe the Glitterball after coming in at the last minute and won the competition with his pro dancer Oti Mabuse.

And it’s certainly been playing on Jamie’s mind.

Speaking to press, including RadioTimes.com, the reality TV star said: “His hips were just like a snake that went round. I think he has really put the pressure on to do well. ”

Despite the slight pressure from current Strictly champ Kelvin, Jamie is looking forward to the competition.

“I also think everyone should thank me because I gave Strictly Kelvin! I don’t feel too much pressure. I’m really excited to get going. I think the competition is going to be amazing. I think everyone has got dance moves and it’s a great line-up,” he said.

So, like Kelvin, does Jamie think he has what it takes to win this year?

“So the diplomatic answer is, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t mind’ but I really want to win!” he admitted. “I think as much as it’s a wonderful show to be a part of and you get to dance everyday and learn a new talent, I’m very competitive and I’m sure a lot of the other contestants are too, and you want to win it!”

Jamie might not want to talk too loud about winning the competition, especially around his mother – who he tells us isn’t convinced he can make it to the very end of the show.

“She said, ‘I think you’ll do well, but you’re not going to win it!'” he revealed.

Although winning is the ultimate goal for Jamie, after last year’s experience where he didn’t even get to perform in the live shows, the thought of being the first to go home could hurt more.

He explained: “Every single person in entertainment wants to do this show and I think to be asked back for the second year is even more special. If I was to go out on the first week, that would pretty upsetting. So hopefully, I last a little longer.”

Jamie is hoping one pro in particular from the Strictly Come Dancing professionals can take him through to the finals.

When asked who he’d like to be partnered with, he didn’t hesitate, saying: “Oti is incredible. If I got given Oti again this year that would be incredible!”

He added: “Honestly whoever I get, I feel sorry for! But whoever I get, I’m just going to be happy and grateful I’m on the show.”

As well as his dance moves, Jamie’s position in the show relies on him being able to stay in tip-top shape and not suffer another injury – something he’s had to work on leading up to the show.

Speaking of his recovery, he said: “I don’t think about the injuries at all. I’ve done a lot of physio and I’ve worked hard so hopefully it’ll be fine.”

But if he does get another injury, expect a swift back door exit, with Jamie adding: “If I get injured again, I just think that’ll be embarrassing. I can’t let that happen. Last time, people felt sorry for me, this time, they will just be like, ‘What a wimp!’ So hopefully I don’t get injured this year.”

We wish you all the best, Jamie!

The Strictly Come Dancing launch show will air 17th October on BBC One. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.