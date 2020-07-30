Britain’s Got Talent to return with bonus catch-up show

Saturday night evenings on ITV are about to be booming again, with Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice UK back in filming.

ITV announced their Autumn schedule on July 3oth, with lots of new shows and comebacks following the coronavirus lockdown.

And it’s very good news for entertainment fans!

BGT will be back in production with judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams, and Alesha Dixon, and hosts Ant and Dec.

The show will resume with a one-off catch up special before heading into the semi-finals, which were postponed in Spring due to restrictions put in place by the pandemic.

Earlier this year, viewers were treated to seven weeks of fun, laughter and, quite frankly, some very ridiculous auditions.

The five amazing Golden Buzzers acts were also decided and went straight through to the semi-finals.

Now, at last, fans will now get to see them back on stage as the public decide who should be this year’s winner.

The episodes will run weekly on a Saturday night during the autumn.

The Voice UK will also pick up where it left off, after the live shows had to be cancelled on account of COVID-19.

ITV has confirmed the series will return in the Autumn with coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs back in their red spinning chairs to fine the best vocal talent the UK has to offer.

A date hasn’t yet been announced on when the episodes will air, however, fans will first be treated to a special catch-up show ahead of the big event which will come in handy given that the ninth series started way back in January!

The semi-finals will follow, with the eight celebrities, who made it through earlier this year, taking to the stage once again to finish what they started.

Next will be the finale, with the winner set to receive a whopping £100,000, as well as a record deal with Universal Republic.

Sounds like our Saturday night plans sorted for Autumn!

