X Factor “looking into” Misha B controversy as Tulisa responds

The X Factor has issued a response to claims from former contestant Misha B, who called out the talent show in an Instagram video on Sunday.

The singer, who participated in the show in 2011, claimed in the video that she was treated unfairly by Tulisa Contostavlos and Louis Walsh – with the judges having accused her of being “over-confident” and of bullying fellow contestants backstage.

Misha B argued that this treatment resulted in an “angry black girl” narrative developing around her, claiming that the show, “saw an opportunity to tear down a black girl that came from a broken home”.

In a statement, obtained by the Evening Standard, a spokesperson for the reality show claimed that the comments were being looked into, adding that the team were “very concerned to hear Misha’s comments”.

The statement continued, “(We) are reaching out to Misha to discuss the important issues she has raised. The welfare of contestants is our priority and we are committed to diversity and equality.”

Meanwhile Tulisa has labelled the allegations that her comments were racially motivated as “ludicrous” but has conceded she should have handled the situation “in a very different way” and said she’s “truly sorry for and deeply regret” the manner of her criticism.

But she added, “I didn’t wake up and go, ‘I want to cause some drama for Misha B because of the colour of her skin. She did some things that I felt I needed to pull her up on.

“But please believe me when I tell you I do not have a racist bone in my body.”

Misha B said she was diagnosed with PTSD after her appearance on the show.

Louis has not yet commented on the Misha B’s accusations.

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV, Misha B, Tulisa and Louis asking for comment.