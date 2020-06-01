Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas “99 per cent sure” show will return after discussion with producer

Shirley Ballas said she’s “99 percent sure” Strictly Come Dancing will return to our screens in 2020.

Ballas said that she had spoken with the show’s executive producer and was left with the impression a 2020 series would go ahead and will include tributes to NHS staff.

As reported by the The Mirror, she said, “I have spoken to Strictly’s executive producer, and I am 99 per cent sure that we will be on screens in one form or another.

“When the colder months come, we need some glitz and glamour. It’s something that the whole family can enjoy.”

She added, “It’s imperative that the show goes ahead, so you can bet your trolley they are doing their best to get it on.