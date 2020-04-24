Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec claim dangerous fire act has ‘gone wrong’ in first-look clip

Ant and Dec can barely watch as a Britain’s Got Talent stunt appears to be heading in the wrong direction.

In tomorrow night’s episode (25th April), Kevin Quantum brings his unique magic act to the stage and had a rather exciting invention, too.

He told judges, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, how he created a device that allowed for cannonballs to swing freely.

But taking it one step further, Kevin revealed his plan to set the balls alight before attempting to walk through them – all while blindfolded.

Teasing the judge and the audience, the magician explained: “These cannonballs will career across the stage, taking out literally everything in their path…

“When that happens, I will attempt to walk through them without being struck.”

However, when Kevin’s assistant sets the cannonballs alight, it becomes clear they aren’t behaving as they should.

Kevin, who had his face covered by now, had no idea the balls were swinging in a different way to his first thought.

With it looking pretty much impossible to get through Ant and Dec looked positively terrified for him. Ant pondered: “That’s not right, is it?”

FIRST LOOK: Science whiz Kevin Quantum is ready to bring the drama to #BGT with his fiery invention!???? But will he convince the Judges to believe in the magic of science? All will be revealed tomorrow, 8pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV Watch his preview here: https://t.co/ytTX6bWWTf pic.twitter.com/F3XGZ1UfVT — BGT (@BGT) April 24, 2020

With a medic waiting in the wings to jump in if anything goes wrong, will Kevin make it through his dangerous act unscathed?

Britain's Got Talent continues tomorrow on ITV at 8pm