The Lebanese-born singer/songwriter has seen a dip in popularity in recent years, but Mika devotees pointed confused fans to the year 2007, when his massive breakout album Life in Cartoon Motion – which featured the hits Grace Kelly and Happy Ending – hit number one in the UK, selling 10 million copies worldwide.

Of course, if you were under the age of 7 that year, you would be forgiven for letting that moment in pop pass you by.

Louis did the star no favours with a prolonged introduction that made it seem like his contestants were about to be joined by a star of Beyonce's ilk. Check it out below.

More like this

Enraged fans had some thoughts about all of this:

One pointed out that he has met the Queen:

Some pointed to his continued success overseas:

Others were just plain angry:

And there was widespread praise of his performance as a judge on the show:

If the X Factor viewers had their way, Mika and Cheryl – who joined Simon Cowell in Nice – would be permanent judges on the show next year:

Advertisement

X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV