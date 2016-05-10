Each hour-long episode will feature 12 wannabe-Beastmasters, two from each country, who will take on The Beast, "one of the most physically-demanding obstacle courses ever devised." At the end of each episode, a Beastmaster will be crowned - and in the final episode, the nine winners will compete against each other for the chance to become the Ultimate Beastmaster.

Sylvester Stallone, who will produce and star, said: "The invitation to partner with Netflix and mega-producer Dave Broome on this revolutionary concept was an opportunity I couldn’t resist. The world will watch in awe as amazing competitors from around the globe overcome gruelling physical challenges - and in the process become champions and heroes. The course is unequalled in its daring creation and I am excited to be a part of it."

Advertisement

"I’m excited for viewers to see extraordinary men and women from around the world try and tackle this amazing physical course in the guise of a jaw-dropping modern monster – The Beast," added The Biggest Loser's Dave Broome.