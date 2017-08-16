Swedish grandmother Toren was the breakout star of The Big Family Cooking Showdown
Should she be the new Mary Berry?
The BBC's Great British Bake Off replacement new culinary competition The Big Family Cooking Showdown kicked off last night to generally positive reviews. People continue to love former Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain and her co-host Zoe Ball and judges Rosemary Shrager and Giorgio Locatelli fared reasonably well too.
But there was one person who really stood out as far as viewers were concerned...
Swedish matriarch Toren of the Marks family impressed with her no-nonsense approach, but also her warmth and glamour.
Some people thought she was better than the presenters...
Some people thought she was the best person on TV...
Some people said she was the Queen...
Some wanted Toren to be their grandma (whatever it took)...
Some simply wanted to be Toren...
And some thought she could be the new Mary Berry...
Now that really is going too far...