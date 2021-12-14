Susie Dent will be missing from Countdown until next week

Susie Dent will be absent from Countdown for the remainder of this week’s episodes, returning on screen on Monday 20th December.

Advertisement

A Channel 4 spokesperson exclusively confirmed the news to RadioTimes.com, following Dent’s notable absence earlier this week during Monday’s show.

Viewers were struck by how both Dent and her colleague Rachel Riley were missing from the episode, and while Riley’s absence could be easily explained (the presenter is currently on maternity leave), the same couldn’t be said for Dent.

Countdown host Anne Robinson addressed Dent’s absence during the episode and explained that she was awaiting the results of a COVID test.

Robinson said: “As you can see, Susie’s not here. She’s away having a COVID test.”

It’s worth noting that Countdown episodes are filmed weeks in advance, with multiple shows often shot on the same day, which is why Dent will not be featuring on-screen until next week’s episodes.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to representatives of Dent for any comment.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

During the episode, Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon was also introduced as Rachel Riley’s replacement during her maternity leave.

Robinson told viewers: “In case you didn’t notice, Christmas is coming very fast now and we also have a new arrival, Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon.

“Now, she is an amazing whizz-kid at maths and she is keeping the seat warm for Rachel,” before going on to reference Dr Imafidon’s work to promote diversity and inclusivity in STEM subjects.

“Anne-Marie, I know you do amazing social enterprise for young women and non-binary people and it’s encouraging them into the sciences?” she said.

Dr Imafidon replied: “Yes, you could say that. Into sciences, technical fields, STEM specifically. So, science, technology, engineering, and maths.”

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.