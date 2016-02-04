Piers Morgan is departing Good Morning Britain for a couple of weeks, and told fellow anchor Susanna Reid not to be "too distressed" without him.

Advertisement

"I'm off to the sunnier climbs of Beverly Hills, palm trees, 80 degree heat..." Morgan revealed on the morning news show.

Reid seems to be OK about the news though, joking:

"How are we going to cope without you? Where's the party poppers?"

So we say au revoir to @piersmorgan for a couple of weeks...

(Hide those party poppers @susannareid100!) pic.twitter.com/FFcGd4qonq

— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 3, 2016

Advertisement

I'm told Morgan is simply on annual leave. Ben Shephard and other presenters will appear in the meantime. They seem to have mustered the strength to carry on without him...

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement