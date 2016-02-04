Reid seems to be OK about the news though, joking:

"How are we going to cope without you? Where's the party poppers?"

So we say au revoir to @piersmorgan for a couple of weeks... (Hide those party poppers @susannareid100!) pic.twitter.com/FFcGd4qonq — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 3, 2016

I'm told Morgan is simply on annual leave. Ben Shephard and other presenters will appear in the meantime. They seem to have mustered the strength to carry on without him...