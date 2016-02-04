Susanna Reid breaks out the party poppers as Piers Morgan takes Good Morning Britain holiday
Try and not be "too distressed" says Morgan as he departs for a couple of weeks. But Reid seems to be in party spirits...
Piers Morgan is departing Good Morning Britain for a couple of weeks, and told fellow anchor Susanna Reid not to be "too distressed" without him.
"I'm off to the sunnier climbs of Beverly Hills, palm trees, 80 degree heat..." Morgan revealed on the morning news show.
Reid seems to be OK about the news though, joking:
"How are we going to cope without you? Where's the party poppers?"
So we say au revoir to @piersmorgan for a couple of weeks...
(Hide those party poppers @susannareid100!) pic.twitter.com/FFcGd4qonq
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 3, 2016
I'm told Morgan is simply on annual leave. Ben Shephard and other presenters will appear in the meantime. They seem to have mustered the strength to carry on without him...