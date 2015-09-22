This week's Radio Times magazine is awash with colour thanks to the class of Strictly 2015, but pro dancer Brendan Cole has a bone to pick: he's rather more 'Strictly-fied' than fellow professional Anton Du Beke.

@BrendanCole @TheRealKirstyG it's the awkward silences with anton that i'm struggling with to be honest ... — Katie Derham (@thekatiederham) September 21, 2015

Yes, it seems we shouldn't be fooled by the suit – Du Beke's bringing the high energy and banter we all know and love him for. And he's sure to have his eye on this year's glitterball trophy, although he insists it's all about ensuring Ms Derham has a fantastic time on the series. That would be winning for him. Unless they go out in the first week. Then he's never speaking to her again.