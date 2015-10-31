Here's what each couple will be hoping scares up an impressive score from the judges...

Katie and Anton will be dancing a Paso Doble to 'Phantom Of The Opera' by Steve Harley and Sarah Brightman.

Anita and Gleb are set to Waltz to 'Once Upon A Dream' by Lana Del Rey.

Jamelia and Tristan will be doing a Jive to 'The Time Warp' from the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Helen and Aljaz are doing a Samba to 'Take Your Mama' by Scissor Sisters.

Georgia and Giovanni will Tango to 'Ghostbusters' by Ray Parker Junior.

Jay and Aliona will perform an American Smooth to 'Lil Red Riding Hood' by Sam the Sham and The Pharaohs.

Kellie and Kevin are set to do a Paso Doble to 'School's Out' by the Glee Cast and 'Hedwig's Theme' from Harry Potter by John Williams.

Janette and Peter will Foxtrot to 'Ghost' by Ella Henderson.

Kirsty and Brendan are performing a Charleston to 'Bad Romance' by Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox.

Jeremy and Karen will Salsa to 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson.

Carol and Pasha will Rumba to 'I Think I Love You' by The Partridge Family.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:35pm with the results show on Sunday at 7:15pm