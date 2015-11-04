Strictly Come Dancing week seven: song and dance list revealed
The Strictly celebrities say Hello to Adele and Go West with the Pet Shop Boys on the dance floor this week…
With Halloween fright night well and truly behind them it's business as usual on the Strictly dance floor this week.
Kirsty and Brendan bid farewell on Sunday, leaving the top ten contenders to get their glitter on.
Who's saying Hello to Adele? Who'll Go West with the Pet Shop Boys? And will Jamelia find herself in Trouble again?
Here's what they'll be shaking their thing to this week...
Anita and Gleb are Jiving to ‘The Boy Does Nothing’ by former Strictly winner Alesha Dixon
Carol and Pasha dance the American Smooth to ‘Man! I feel Like a Woman’ by Shania Twain
Georgia and Giovanni dance the Samba to ‘Volare’ by The Gipsy Kings
Helen and Aljaz will Rumba to ‘Hello” by Adele
Jamelia and Tristan perform the Viennese Waltz to ‘Trouble’ by Ray LaMontagne
Jay and Aliona perform the Argentine Tango to ‘Diferente’ by The Gotan Project
Jeremy and Karen are dancing the Tango to ’Go West’ by The Pet Shop Boys
Katie and Anton will Quickstep to ‘42nd Street’ from the musical 42nd Street
Kellie and Kevin are going to Waltz to ‘Love Ain’t Here Anymore’ by Take That
Peter and Janette will Charleston to ‘Do your Thing’ by Basement Jaxx
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1