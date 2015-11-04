Who's saying Hello to Adele? Who'll Go West with the Pet Shop Boys? And will Jamelia find herself in Trouble again?

Here's what they'll be shaking their thing to this week...

Anita and Gleb are Jiving to ‘The Boy Does Nothing’ by former Strictly winner Alesha Dixon

Carol and Pasha dance the American Smooth to ‘Man! I feel Like a Woman’ by Shania Twain

Georgia and Giovanni dance the Samba to ‘Volare’ by The Gipsy Kings

Helen and Aljaz will Rumba to ‘Hello” by Adele

Jamelia and Tristan perform the Viennese Waltz to ‘Trouble’ by Ray LaMontagne

Jay and Aliona perform the Argentine Tango to ‘Diferente’ by The Gotan Project

Jeremy and Karen are dancing the Tango to ’Go West’ by The Pet Shop Boys

Katie and Anton will Quickstep to ‘42nd Street’ from the musical 42nd Street

Kellie and Kevin are going to Waltz to ‘Love Ain’t Here Anymore’ by Take That

Peter and Janette will Charleston to ‘Do your Thing’ by Basement Jaxx

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1