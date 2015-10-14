Ainsley and Natalie will do a Waltz to What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong

Anita and Gleb will be doing a Samba to Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie

Carol and Pasha will Paso to Trad’s Espana Cani

More like this

Daniel and Kristina will dance the American Smooth to Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon

Georgia and Giovanni are going to Quickstep to S Club 7’s Reach

Helen and Aljaz will Salsa to Doctor Beat’s Miami Sound Machine

Jamelia and Tristan will do the Charleston to Straight Up by Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Jay and Aliona are doing the Quickstep to My Generation by The Who

Jeremy and Karen will be doing a Jive to Bobby Darin’s Splish Splash

Katie and Anton will be performing a Viennese Waltz to Elvis Presley’s If I Can Dream

Kellie and Kevin will Foxtrot to Dream A Little Dream by Mama Cass

Kirsty and Brendan will Paso to U2’s Beautiful Day

Peter and Janette will dance the Tango to New Order’s Blue Monday

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1