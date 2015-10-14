Strictly Come Dancing week four: song and dance list revealed
There's some hip shaking to Shakira, a Quickstep to S Club 7 and a Paso to U2...
Can you believe it's already week four? We've seen the first ten of the series after Jay and Aliona's stunning Jive last week. Bruno's fallen off of his chair, Len's got tough on the pros (that's you Giovanni) and Kirsty and Brendan have given the make up department a tough time after dressing up as dogs last week.
So what's in store for the ballroom in this fourth week? There's some hip shaking to Shakira, a Wuickstep to S Club 7 and a Paso to U2...
Ainsley and Natalie will do a Waltz to What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong
Anita and Gleb will be doing a Samba to Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie
Carol and Pasha will Paso to Trad’s Espana Cani
More like this
Daniel and Kristina will dance the American Smooth to Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon
Georgia and Giovanni are going to Quickstep to S Club 7’s Reach
Helen and Aljaz will Salsa to Doctor Beat’s Miami Sound Machine
Jamelia and Tristan will do the Charleston to Straight Up by Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
Jay and Aliona are doing the Quickstep to My Generation by The Who
Jeremy and Karen will be doing a Jive to Bobby Darin’s Splish Splash
Katie and Anton will be performing a Viennese Waltz to Elvis Presley’s If I Can Dream
Kellie and Kevin will Foxtrot to Dream A Little Dream by Mama Cass
Kirsty and Brendan will Paso to U2’s Beautiful Day
Peter and Janette will dance the Tango to New Order’s Blue Monday
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1