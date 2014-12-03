Strictly Come Dancing week 11: What's going on behind the scenes?
Caroline Flack's learning the most difficult dance ever while Mark Wright is determined to stay out of the dreaded dance off...
We have ten weeks of fake tan puns, revealing outfits and tearful dance-offs behind us and just three to go until the winner of this year's Strictly Come Dancing is ceremoniously crowned.
With just six celebrities left in the competition, now is not the time for a footwork flop or a terrible top line. And not only are the famous faces performing a new, tricky routine this Saturday, they'll also fight it out in a swishy-skirted Swing-a-thon for a place in the 2014 semi finals.
Saturdays's star Frankie Bridge is All Fired Up and Living For the Weekend. And by that we mean for the Strictly live show.
Mark Wright's schedule filming on the Isle of Fernaaaaaandos has been keeping him away from training...
But the former TOWIE-star is determined to evade that dreaded dance off. Let the dance see the floor. (Sorry.)
Shoot done and on my way to rehearsals. @karen_hauer be prepared to train until we drop because I dont want to be in that bottom 2 this week
— Mark Wright (@MarkWright_) December 2, 2014
Caroline Flack, who bagged the series' highest score last week, is struggling with her new dance. Most. Difficult. Thing. Ever.
Argentine Tango = most. Difficult . Thing . I've . Ever. Tried. In. All. Of. Life
— caroline flack (@carolineflack1) December 1, 2014
And with this analogy, we can see why...
The Argentine tango is a bit like playing twister REALLY DRAMATICALLY
— caroline flack (@carolineflack1) December 2, 2014
Jake Wood's less-than-perfect Argentine Tango seems to have knocked his confidence somewhat. Proabably something to do with Craig deeming it a "complete dance disaster." Eek.
Morning, 3 weeks to go in this competition. Rehearsing already but need some words of inspiration peeps x #powerthrough ?
— Jake Wood (@mrjakedwood) December 1, 2014
Ever cheery, though, his professional dancing partner Janette is on hand to make sure he's wiggling those hips in every spare second...
And the week begins! @mrjakedwood is pretty busy again w/ EastEnders this week! Lots to fit in in very little time! #GettingEverySecondIn
— Janette Manrara (@JManrara) December 1, 2014
Pixie, bookies' favourite and our mathematically predicted winner, is clearly feeling confident. We're sure she's been practising too, but social media would have us believe she's spent the week enjoying a little down time with I'm a Celeb... #TeamTinchy
Wowop yesss well done @TinchyStryder keep on voting ??? #TeamTinchy
— Pixie Lott (@PixieLott) December 1, 2014
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7:00pm on BBC1