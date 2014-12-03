As tension rises in the ballroom, will there be backstabbing? Bitching? Will the celebrities start tripping each other up or crying about their nans? Well, no. This is Strictly Come Dancing. Instead, they'll be plastering on the fake tan and performing their hearts out to some Michael Buble.

Here's the full list:

Caroline and Pasha will be performing the Argentine Tango to the Traditional Version of La Cumparsita.

Frankie and Kevin will be performing the Salsa to the Freemasons’ Remix of Work by Kelly Rowland.

Simon and Kristina will be performing the American Smooth to Heartache Tonight by Michael Buble.

Mark and Karen will be performing the Foxtrot to L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole.

Jake and Janette will be performing the Charleston to Entry of the Gladiators by Ken Griffin’s Circus Band.

Pixie and Trent will be performing the Cha Cha to the Glee Cast version of Love Shack.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7:00pm on BBC1