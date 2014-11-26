Mark Wright will be tackling a Salsa, Elvis Presley-style, while Pixie Lott is poised to perform a Viennese Waltz to Tulips From Amsterdam.

Frankie and Kevin will be Jivin' USA to a Beach Boys track and Simon will be going all Sound of Music and hoping we're happy to meet him with an Austrian themed Waltz.

See the full list:

Caroline and Pasha will be performing the Charleston to They Might Be Giant’s version of Istanbul (Turkey)

Frankie and Kevin will be performing the Jive to Surfin’ USA by The Beach Boys. (USA)

Jake and Janette will be performing the Argentine Tango to Zorba The Greek. (Greece)

Mark and Karen will be performing the Salsa to Viva Las Vegas by Elvis Presley. (USA)

Pixie and Trent will be performing the Viennese Waltz to Tulips From Amsterdam by Max Bygraves. (Netherlands)

Simon and Kristina will be performing the Waltz to Edelweiss from The Sound of Music. (Austria)

Sunetra and Brendan will be performing the Rumba to Michael Bolton’s version of Girl From Ipanema. (Brazil)

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7:00pm on BBC1