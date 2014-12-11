Strictly Come Dancing semi-final 2014: song and dance list revealed
The final five celebrity contestants will be performing two routines each during Saturday's live show
Welcome to the Strictly semi-finals.
After bookies' favourite Pixie Lott left the show last Sunday, the competition is wide open. Pixie looked like a sure-fire finalist to us but that didn't keep her safe from the dreaded dance off. It's anyone's guess who will make it through this week and into the final...
From sexy Sambas and raunchy Rumbas to featherlight Foxtrots and wonderful Waltzes, our final five are preparing to perform TWO brand new dances this Saturday, all to keep that coveted trophy within reach.
Caroline will be hoping to dazzle Darcey with a Foxtrot to Diamonds, while Frankie is aiming to tug at Tonioli's heartstrings with a Rumba to Lily Allen's Somewhere Only We Know.
Jake Wood is set to prove he's got the Boogie Shoes to make it to the final, while Simon is keen for the judging panel to know he likes to Move It. And Mark must have that glitterball on his mind with song choice Fields of Gold...
Here's the full list:
Caroline and Pasha
The Salsa to Maria by Ricky Martin
The Foxtrot to Josef Salvat’s version of Diamonds
Frankie and Kevin
The Argentine Tango to The 5th by David Garrett
The Rumba to Lily Allen’s version of Somewhere Only We Know
Jake and Janette
The Viennese Waltz to When a Man Loves a Woman by Percy Sledge
The Cha Cha to Boogie Shoes by KC and the Sunshine Band
Mark and Karen
The Rumba to Eva Cassidy’s version of Fields of Gold
The Viennese Waltz to I Got You Babe by Sonny and Cher
Simon and Kristina
The Foxtrot to My Guy by Mary Wells.
The Samba to I Like To Move It by Reel 2 Real
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:50pm on BBC1