From sexy Sambas and raunchy Rumbas to featherlight Foxtrots and wonderful Waltzes, our final five are preparing to perform TWO brand new dances this Saturday, all to keep that coveted trophy within reach.

Caroline will be hoping to dazzle Darcey with a Foxtrot to Diamonds, while Frankie is aiming to tug at Tonioli's heartstrings with a Rumba to Lily Allen's Somewhere Only We Know.

Jake Wood is set to prove he's got the Boogie Shoes to make it to the final, while Simon is keen for the judging panel to know he likes to Move It. And Mark must have that glitterball on his mind with song choice Fields of Gold...

Here's the full list:

Caroline and Pasha

The Salsa to Maria by Ricky Martin

The Foxtrot to Josef Salvat’s version of Diamonds

Frankie and Kevin

The Argentine Tango to The 5th by David Garrett

The Rumba to Lily Allen’s version of Somewhere Only We Know

Jake and Janette

The Viennese Waltz to When a Man Loves a Woman by Percy Sledge

The Cha Cha to Boogie Shoes by KC and the Sunshine Band

Mark and Karen

The Rumba to Eva Cassidy’s version of Fields of Gold

The Viennese Waltz to I Got You Babe by Sonny and Cher

Simon and Kristina

The Foxtrot to My Guy by Mary Wells.

The Samba to I Like To Move It by Reel 2 Real

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:50pm on BBC1