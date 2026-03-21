Karen Hauer will not be returning to Strictly Come Dancing later this year, the BBC and the professional dancer have announced.

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Hauer, who is the longest-serving female pro in the show's history, had been rumoured to have been axed from the entertainment programme following reports that a number of dancers had been dropped from the professionals line-up.

In a post shared on social media today (21 March), executive producer Sarah James said in a statement: "We would like to say a huge and heartfelt thank you to Karen Hauer for her incredible contribution to Strictly Come Dancing over the last 14 years. As the longest-serving female professional dancer in the history of the show, Karen has given so much of herself and her time to the programme, and we are extremely grateful for the passion, creativity and dedication she has brought to every single performance.

"She has captivated audiences with her talent, warmth and genuine love of dance and has been responsible for some of the most iconic partnerships and joyous routines the Strictly dance floor has ever seen.

"We thank her for all these memorable moments and for her incredible work ethic. Her professionalism and sense of humour shine through everything she achieves and we can’t wait to see where her next chapter takes her."

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Karen doubly confirmed the sad news in a video shared on Instagram, saying: "After 14 years on Strictly Come Dancing, I've decided this is the right time for me to close this chapter and take on new projects in other areas that I'm passionate about."

She continued: "Strictly completely changed my life, not only as a performer and a teacher, but as a human being. I've had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people and brilliant celebrity partners who have become close friends and people I admire so much.

"None of this would have been possible without the amazing fans. You've been there since day one when I just moved to the UK and had no idea what I was getting myself into. I'm so grateful you watched me grow over the years and witnessed all of my different hairstyles."

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Over the years, Hauer has been partnered with Mark Wright, Charles Venn, Chris Ramsey, and more recently, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey – though she has never won the show in her 14 seasons.

The closest she came to the Glitterball trophy was in 2020, where she finished in second place with Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing.

Many of those she has worked with have shared heartfelt messages in the comments of her post, with judge Motsi Mabuse writing: "Love you dear all the best", while fellow pro Johannes Radebe penned: "There's no one like you K. We love you mamasita!"

The BBC is yet to confirm if any more dancers will be leaving the Strictly family, but Radio Times understands that plans for the 2026 series will be announced in due course.

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Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

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