Top of the leaderboard? Frankie and Kevin with 37 points – including the first real 10 of the series

Bottom of the leaderboard? Judy and Anton with 20 points

Dance Off? Scott Mills v Alison Hammond

Who left? Scott Mills

Five must-watch dances

Frankie Bridge

Saturdays star Frankie performed last this week and it was one high note to end the episode on. Her Tango to Defying Gravity from Wicked was deemed "spectacular" and "fantastic" by Len.

Craig said: "One word: Fab-u-lous." While Bruno said it was "totally wicked in the best possible way," adding: "it nearly brought me to tears at the end... what more do you want?" And the answer was nothing, clearly, as he soon awarded her a perfect 10.

Plus she managed to look completely gorgeous even with a full face of green makeup. That's impressive.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hYxLd_Bfu4

Mark Wright

Mark's fast and jumpy jive might not have topped the leaderboard, but it was my favourite of the night. Energetic, fun and perfectly in time, Wright's performance proved that he's got what it takes to make it to the end of the competition. "It was no natural," said Darcey. "I've got high hopes for you now, babe. You'll go high."

While Bruno called it "flexible, elastic, sharp... your best dance yet." And Craig just sat back in his seat and said: "Bravo, darling."

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VLvRu8GzfLg

Scott Mills

Sure, this was effectively the dance that knocked Scott Mills out of the competition. But in actual fact it was brilliant. Scott and Joanne's foxtrot to the Addams Family theme tune might be one of my favourite Strictly routines ever.

"Halloween's about the supernatural. Well that wasn't super and it wasn't natural, but it was fun, it was entertaining," said Len, adding that it was probably Scott's best dance to date. "If this show was called Strictly No Dancing, you'd be a sure fire winner," quipped Bruno. What a note to go out on, eh?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyAD6Ct4hoU

Pixie Lott

Pixie, sporting a HUGE hairdo, performed an electrifying Tango on Saturday night. "I loved the number. It was terrific," said Len. Craig called it strong and powerful, adding to Trent: "You really are pushing Pixie to her limit, which I think is fantastic."

"You are so exciting to watch," said Darcey. While Bruno offered tips on taming that frizzy mane. "Next time, just one thing: Don't forget to condition, darling. You're worth it," he said.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3oJGdK7HgA

Alison Hammond

Who hasn't wanted to don miles of white chiffon and wave their arms around to the sound of Kate Bush's Wuthering Heights? It's like a dream come true. And Alison was a lucky lady this week. She even got to descend from the Strictly ceiling on a harness. Bruno said it was like a "wind turbine" while Craig said it was "one of the campiest entrances" he'd ever seen. Alison reckoned she'd "smashed it" though – and we have to say we agree!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D421zGrclz0?list=PLjTtZfwwAHxSk_Nm1HPx2jpbK9ncNLz56

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1