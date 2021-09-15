Strictly star Greg Wise reveals advice from 2020 winner Bill Bailey

Not long to go before Strictly Come Dancing waltzes onto our screens again, with this year’s Strictly 2021 line-up shaping up to be one of the hottest yet.

Among the celebs headed to the dance floor this autumn is actor, writer and producer Greg Wise, who revealed he was joining the line-up in honour of his late sister. “This is for her, my gorgeous diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this,” he said when he was confirmed as a contestant this summer.

And now, the Sense and Sensibility actor, who is married to Emma Thompson, has revealed that Strictly 2020 winner Bill Bailey has given him some tips on what to expect.

“When I was first asked to do it, I contacted [Bill Bailey],” Greg told RadioTimes.com and other press. “I said ‘What do you think?’ and he said, ‘Well it’s a lot of work and you’ve got to look after your feet but it’s top jokes’ and I’m always on the lookout for top jokes.”

He added: “And I’m interested in working hard and trying something new and seeing if this body will be able to do what’s asked of it. So it was very useful.”

At 55, Greg is one of the eldest contestants taking part this year alongside the likes of Robert Webb, Tilly Ramsay and John Whaite.

Greg revealed that Bill had also given him some tips on how to look after his feet.

“One of the things that he told me, which I have done, is to get my patent leather ballroom shoes already and wear them around the house,” Greg said. “I think [Bill] had quite a bit of a problem with blisters on his heel over the round, I think it was known as shoe gate.”

Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021.