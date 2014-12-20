Check out our jumbo Twitter roundup from a night of cockney slang, super show dances, Pasha's pecs... and Judy Murray's horse impression.

Twitter found it tough to concentrate on the dancing at first – mainly down to judge Craig's facial hair...

Anyone else think that Craig's new beard makes him look like the match maker lady in Mulan? #StrictlyComeDancing pic.twitter.com/neTI8I235I — Steven Lee (@StevenLee94) December 20, 2014

All the judges were excitable, and it wasn't just the scoring that was affected. Head judge Len Goodman's cockney rhyming slang was particularly confusing, while Bruno was getting even more hot under the collar than usual.

Claudia Winkleman was doing a stonking job presenting her first final, but one knocked-out celeb in particular was doing her darndest to steal the show.

The show dances were the highlight of the first live show. There was a lot of love for Caroline's tearjerker, but her partner Pasha got even more attention...

Compared to Caroline, the jury was out on the other couples' show dances.

When the show returned after the break, Mark became the first to leave the final. But it seems he had won plenty of new fans in the process.

And then there were three. Frankie had a famous fan, but no one could compete with Caroline's perfect 120.

And it wasn't like Caroline didn't have her own celebrity fans, X Factor star Olly Murs included... Wonder what Simon Cowell thought?

But wait, had Simon Webbe pulled it out of the bag with his final, roaring Argentine Tango?

We would have to wait to find out. But first, Take That, and another X Factor alumnus goes to the Strictly dark side.

Some old faces then came back to perform. Did it feel like filler?

I bet Brucie is looking at his watch wondering if he'll make the end. #scdfinal — Scot Williams (@scotwilliams) December 20, 2014

Judy Murray meanwhile had revealed the secret of her Class of 2014 return earlier in the day.

Ah, now we know what took them so long. BBC1's Twitter feed had to mock this up.

Many many congratulations Caroline and Pasha.