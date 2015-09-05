Strictly Come Dancing 2015: Anthony Ogogo
Can the London 2012 boxing bronze medalist go for Strictly glitterball gold?
Name: Anthony Ogogo
Age: 26
Twitter: @AnthonyOgogo
Famous for: The part he played in the London 2012 sporting summer, picking up a bronze medal to add to Team GB's haul.
Bio: Move over Lewis Smith, there's a new London 2012 star on the Strictly dancefloor and he's going for, errr, silver? It IS a silver glitter ball, after all…
For those of you who may have missed it (were you living under a rock?) 26-year-old Anthony Ogogo became a household name in the UK when he competed in the 2012 Olympic Games, winning a bronze medal after facing Brazilian Esquiva Falcão Florentino in the Middleweight semi-finals.
Ogogo has quite the Reality TV CV, having popped up on Big Brother: Celebrity Hijack in 2008 (finishing in fourth place) and also competing in the third heat of the ITV diving show Splash!, making it through to the semi-final the following week.
He had to pull out due to an injury, though, so here's hoping the same fate doesn't await him on the Strictly dance floor.