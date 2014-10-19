Strictly Come Dancing 2014 - week four recap: 5 must watch moments
From Jake Wood's Elvis-style snake hips to Brendan Cole's ripped trousers via Scott Mills' scoreboard low - here's your quick recap of this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing...
Didn't watch Strictly Come Dancing? Or need a super quick reminder? Never fear, RadioTimes.com are here to recap this weekend's glitter-coated action on the Strictly dance floor...
Week three factfile
Talking point? Professional dancer Brendan Cole's wardrobe malfunction
Top of the leaderboard? Jake and Janette and Caroline and Pasha with 33 points each
Bottom of the leaderboard? Scott and Joanne with 15 points
Dance Off? Tim Wonnacott v Mark Wright
More like this
Who left? Tim Wonnacott
Five must-watch dances
Jake Wood
Jake "snake hips" Wood went all Elvis this weekend performing a Jive to All Shook Up - and impressed as usual, getting the entire audience on their feet.
"You definitely shook me up! That was so entertaining - I loved every minute," said Darcey. Len criticised his spare arm - "hanging there like a bit of cotton from a knicker leg" - but this guy is headed for the final. I'd put fake tan tokens on it.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9-p7xOXkDk
Alison Hammond
This week Alison Hammond channelled her inner diva and went all, yep, you guessed it, Beyonce. Dancing to Bootylicious by Destiny’s Child in an amazing gold fringed number Alison strutted around the dancefloor like Queen Bey herself.
"You're giving that fringing the time of its life," said Craig while Darcey added: "I wanted to be part of that party on that dancefloor." Points, scores, spot on the leaderboard, who cares? THIS is the dance we all wish we could do.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0tEvarCh2g
Pixie Lott
Popstar Pixie danced a Rumba to Sam Smith's Stay with Me this week. And it was so emotional she reduced herself to tears at the end. The judges didn't take notice of Pixie's wobbly bottom lip though and dished out some tough advice. Darcey said she wanted for physicality and tension from the star, Len criticised the lack of Rumba content while Bruno said "tonight all the hips are wrong." Tough audience, eh?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbNfXGiLcX4
Caroline Flack
From sexy, steamy Rumba last week to a sugary sweet Grease themed Quickstep with a giant teddy bear in tow. Caroline's performance last night was dubbed the best dance of the evening, by head judge Len. Impressive praise indeed.
Craig was complimentary too, calling it "gorgeous", while Darcey added: "I loved it. Fantastic performance." An overall big thumbs up then!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ai9gwl3SfB0
Steve Backshall
Nature presenter Steve Backshall really did shake, shake, shake (his) senora, flinging professional dancing partner Ola around the stage with a series of impressive and risky lifts. This week, like every week so far, Steve managed to keep a big old grin on his face the entire way through his performance - and made those shoulder shimmys, which can look so awkward on the male celebrities, look effortless and enjoyable. Good on you, Steve!
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MWcf3h2u7SA
Strictly Come Dancing continues tonight at 7:20pm and Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1