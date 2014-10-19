Top of the leaderboard? Jake and Janette and Caroline and Pasha with 33 points each

Bottom of the leaderboard? Scott and Joanne with 15 points

Dance Off? Tim Wonnacott v Mark Wright

Who left? Tim Wonnacott

Five must-watch dances

Jake Wood

Jake "snake hips" Wood went all Elvis this weekend performing a Jive to All Shook Up - and impressed as usual, getting the entire audience on their feet.

"You definitely shook me up! That was so entertaining - I loved every minute," said Darcey. Len criticised his spare arm - "hanging there like a bit of cotton from a knicker leg" - but this guy is headed for the final. I'd put fake tan tokens on it.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9-p7xOXkDk

Alison Hammond

This week Alison Hammond channelled her inner diva and went all, yep, you guessed it, Beyonce. Dancing to Bootylicious by Destiny’s Child in an amazing gold fringed number Alison strutted around the dancefloor like Queen Bey herself.

"You're giving that fringing the time of its life," said Craig while Darcey added: "I wanted to be part of that party on that dancefloor." Points, scores, spot on the leaderboard, who cares? THIS is the dance we all wish we could do.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0tEvarCh2g

Pixie Lott

Popstar Pixie danced a Rumba to Sam Smith's Stay with Me this week. And it was so emotional she reduced herself to tears at the end. The judges didn't take notice of Pixie's wobbly bottom lip though and dished out some tough advice. Darcey said she wanted for physicality and tension from the star, Len criticised the lack of Rumba content while Bruno said "tonight all the hips are wrong." Tough audience, eh?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbNfXGiLcX4

Caroline Flack

From sexy, steamy Rumba last week to a sugary sweet Grease themed Quickstep with a giant teddy bear in tow. Caroline's performance last night was dubbed the best dance of the evening, by head judge Len. Impressive praise indeed.

Craig was complimentary too, calling it "gorgeous", while Darcey added: "I loved it. Fantastic performance." An overall big thumbs up then!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ai9gwl3SfB0

Steve Backshall

Nature presenter Steve Backshall really did shake, shake, shake (his) senora, flinging professional dancing partner Ola around the stage with a series of impressive and risky lifts. This week, like every week so far, Steve managed to keep a big old grin on his face the entire way through his performance - and made those shoulder shimmys, which can look so awkward on the male celebrities, look effortless and enjoyable. Good on you, Steve!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MWcf3h2u7SA

