Strictly Come Dancing 2014: "This year is the best we’ve ever seen"
Professional dancer Kristina Rihanoff reckons Strictly's 12th series has seen the "strongest cast" and the highest standard of dancing ever
Strictly Come Dancing has been running for 10 years and 12 series. We've seen newsreaders, cricketers and chefs transformed into impressive waltzers and foxtrotters, but professional dancer Kristina Rihanoff – who is partnered with finalist Simon Webbe – reckons this year's series has been the finest so far.
"It is absolutely the best Strictly we've ever seen," said the Russian who has danced on the BBC1 series since 2008.
"I've been on the show the longest out of all the professionals here so I can probably say that this is the strongest cast we have ever seen," Rihanoff added at a press conference for tonight's final. "The level of dancing from celebrities is outstanding."
"Usually you see this level and standard only in the top two, the winner and the runner up... but this time around I think from the last six you couldn’t really choose who will be in the final, who can win the show."
Turning to talk to Webbe and his fellow finalists Caroline Flack, Mark Wright and Frankie Bridge, Rihanoff continued: "You are the winners now… It’s absolutely amazing what you’ve done. You’ve achieved already such a level. The standard of dancing is absolutely fantastic."
Strictly Come Dancing concludes on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1