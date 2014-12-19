"I've been on the show the longest out of all the professionals here so I can probably say that this is the strongest cast we have ever seen," Rihanoff added at a press conference for tonight's final. "The level of dancing from celebrities is outstanding."

"Usually you see this level and standard only in the top two, the winner and the runner up... but this time around I think from the last six you couldn’t really choose who will be in the final, who can win the show."

Turning to talk to Webbe and his fellow finalists Caroline Flack, Mark Wright and Frankie Bridge, Rihanoff continued: "You are the winners now… It’s absolutely amazing what you’ve done. You’ve achieved already such a level. The standard of dancing is absolutely fantastic."

More like this

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing concludes on Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1