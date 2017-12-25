Twitter: @RobbieSavage8

Famous for: being a premier league footballer, then pundit

As a player, Robbie enjoyed stints at Derby County, Leicester City, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers, among others. He was a regular in the Welsh national side, with 39 caps for his country, but left under a cloud after reports of a bust-up with manager John Toshack.

A controversial character, whom players and fans alike love to hate, Robbie is known for his flowing blond locks, perma-tan and a robust playing style, which at one time made him the most yellow-carded player in the Premier League.

Other football-related controversies have included numerous accusations of on-field "simulation" and a £10,000 fine for using a referee's toilet at half-time.

Now enjoying a career as a football pundit, Savage frequently appears on Match of the Day.

How did he do on Strictly?

Not well. At all. Although Savage finished sixth in the competition with professional partner Ola Jordan, he managed to break his nose on camera. Well, into a camera. At the close of his Week 4 Jive to Otis Redding’s Love Man, Savage flew into a camera after a dramatic knee-slide.

Who is Robbie dancing with on the Christmas Special?

Savage will be dancing with Dianne Buswell, who was paired with Rev. Richard Coles during this year’s competition.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 6:30pm on BBC1