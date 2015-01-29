Ahead of the upcoming X Factor tour we caught up with eight-piece boy band Stereo Kicks, who gave us a taste of what we can expect.

Advertisement

There'll be some dancing (hurrah!) and they can all move to the right at the same time now they laugh, joining us at this year's Radio Times Covers' Party. The lads are also looking to return to favourite performances from last year's series, including The Beatles' Let It Be and Backstreet Boys' Rock Your Body.