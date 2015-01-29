Stereo Kicks talk dance moves, The X Factor tour and mankinis
The eight-piece boy band joke they can all move right at the same time now and Casey reveals whether he rocks a mankini better than Stevi Ritchie
Ahead of the upcoming X Factor tour we caught up with eight-piece boy band Stereo Kicks, who gave us a taste of what we can expect.
There'll be some dancing (hurrah!) and they can all move to the right at the same time now they laugh, joining us at this year's Radio Times Covers' Party. The lads are also looking to return to favourite performances from last year's series, including The Beatles' Let It Be and Backstreet Boys' Rock Your Body.
Tom, Reece, Barclay, James, Jake, Charlie, Casey and Chris all say they're excited about teaming up with winner Ben Haenow again and agree we can expect the same madness from this year's beloved wildcard act Stevi Ritchie. We also find out whether Casey thinks he can work a green mankini better than Mr. Ritchie...