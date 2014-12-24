Steph and Dom's guide to Christmas drinking
From wine for the Queen's Speech to Amaretto for Downton, the Gogglebox couple take us through their festive tipple of choice...
It's no secret that Gogglebox's Steph and Dom have the best liquor cabinet in the country, and they certainly put it to good use during the festive season.
So RadioTimes.com asked the couple what the nation should drink during the key Christmas moments, from It's A Wonderful Life to the Queens Speech, from The Snowman to Downton Abbey...
Christmas morning
Dom: Start drinking about 11 am with a Champagne cocktail and a Scottish sausage in a bun
Steph: A ginger wine for me with a bacon sarnie
During the Queens Speech
Steph: We’re on the red wine by then as it's 3 pm. A nice Châteauneuf for Her Majesty
While watching The Snowman
Steph: I love that film, and it deserves a hot cup of tea and a mince pie
During It's a Wonderful Life
Dom: That film needs a Brandy
Steph: A great big bloody glass of mulled wine with a cinnamon stick
While watching Downton Abbey
Steph: It's Amaretto and Armagnac for Downton. A too-fat-to-move drink. I’m very much looking forward to watching Downton Abbey, I want to see George Clooney, always
To round off Christmas
Steph: Everyone's a bit tired by then so it's also nice to have some people round for a glass of O’Be Joyful