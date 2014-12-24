Christmas morning

Dom: Start drinking about 11 am with a Champagne cocktail and a Scottish sausage in a bun

Steph: A ginger wine for me with a bacon sarnie

During the Queens Speech

Steph: We’re on the red wine by then as it's 3 pm. A nice Châteauneuf for Her Majesty

While watching The Snowman

Steph: I love that film, and it deserves a hot cup of tea and a mince pie

During It's a Wonderful Life

Dom: That film needs a Brandy

Steph: A great big bloody glass of mulled wine with a cinnamon stick

While watching Downton Abbey

Steph: It's Amaretto and Armagnac for Downton. A too-fat-to-move drink. I’m very much looking forward to watching Downton Abbey, I want to see George Clooney, always

To round off Christmas

Steph: Everyone's a bit tired by then so it's also nice to have some people round for a glass of O’Be Joyful