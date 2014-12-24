It's no secret that Gogglebox's Steph and Dom have the best liquor cabinet in the country, and they certainly put it to good use during the festive season.

So RadioTimes.com asked the couple what the nation should drink during the key Christmas moments, from It's A Wonderful Life to the Queens Speech, from The Snowman to Downton Abbey...

Christmas morning

Dom: Start drinking about 11 am with a Champagne cocktail and a Scottish sausage in a bun

Steph: A ginger wine for me with a bacon sarnie

During the Queens Speech

Steph: We’re on the red wine by then as it's 3 pm. A nice Châteauneuf for Her Majesty

While watching The Snowman

Steph: I love that film, and it deserves a hot cup of tea and a mince pie

During It's a Wonderful Life

Dom: That film needs a Brandy

Steph: A great big bloody glass of mulled wine with a cinnamon stick

While watching Downton Abbey

Steph: It's Amaretto and Armagnac for Downton. A too-fat-to-move drink. I’m very much looking forward to watching Downton Abbey, I want to see George Clooney, always

To round off Christmas

Steph: Everyone's a bit tired by then so it's also nice to have some people round for a glass of O’Be Joyful

