The new constellation is made up of seven stars that form the iconic lightning bolt seen on the cover of Bowie's Aladdin Sane album. The interstellar tribute, which is also appropriately close to Mars, was registered by Belgium's MIRA Public Observatory and the radio station Studio Brussels, PSFK reports.

"Studio Brussels asked us to give Bowie a unique place in the galaxy. Referring to his various albums, we chose seven stars – Sigma Librae, Spica, Alpha Virginis, Zeta Centauri, SAA 204 132, and the Beta Sigma Octantis Trianguli Australis – in the vicinity of Mars. The constellation is a copy of the iconic Bowie lightning and was recorded at the exact time of his death," said Philippe Mollet from MIRA Public Observatory.

The lightning bolt shaped constellation is just one part of an astronomical tribute. Google Sky's Stardust for Bowie allows fans to create personal tributes within the constellation's borders by clicking and selecting their favourite song.