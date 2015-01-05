Stalk Gary Barlow on Twitter and he could sing at your wedding
The Take That frontman has pledged to sing at three fans’ weddings this year - and all you have to do is pester him online
Gary Barlow is turning into ‘The Wedding Singer’ for 2015 as the Take That frontman reveals he plans to sing at three fans’ nuptials this year.
To be in with a chance of winning, all the lucky brides or grooms-to-be have to do is be “HUGE fans” and “stalk” him on Twitter. Yes, that’s an open invitation to hound Gary online.
Barlow admits he receives thousands of requests to sing at weddings and this year he fancies answering a few.
Others are going to seek out other Gary Barlow fans to up their chances of winning.
And it seems Mr Barlow may have a few more surprises up his sleeve this year as he teases “We’re just getting started”.