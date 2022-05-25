The long-running BBC Two nature show will see Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and their team of presenters take viewers into the natural habitats of the UK's blossoming wildlife.

With June almost here, it's officially time for Springwatch to return!

From the eagles of the Isle of Mull to the nesting birds of Norfolk, Springwatch will be giving us a front-row seat to the biggest spectacles nature has to offer at this time of year and while the show has been running for 17 years, the live feeds never get old – (although Chris Packham has revealed viewers' most common complaints).

Now that Spring has sprung, here's everything you need to know about Springwatch 2022.

Springwatch 2022 release date

Springwatch begins on Monday 30th May at 8pm on BBC Two.

The series will air nightly at 8pm from Monday to Thursday over the course of three weeks.

Springwatch 2022 presenters

Chris Packham BBC

This year's series of Springwatch will see longtime presenter Chris Packham return to host alongside Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams and Megan McCubbin.

Chris Packham is best known for presenting CBBC's The Really Wild Show as well as BBC's Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch, which he's been with since 2009.

Michaela Strachan joined the show in 2011, having previously been a regular reporter for Countryfile and appeared on Wide Awake, The Really Wild Show and Orangutan Diary.

Welsh ornithologist Iolo Williams has co-presented Springwatch since 2010 and has also hosted Iolo's Pembrokshire, Iolo's Snowdonia, Iolo's Great Welsh Parks and other documentaries, while Packham's stepdaughter Megan McCubbin is a zoologist and TV presenter who has hosted an episode of Undercover Tourist as well as Chris and Meg's Wild Summer.

What is Springwatch?

Springwatch is a nature show which showcases the best of the season's wildlife across the UK.

Hosted by Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and the rest of the Springwatch team, the series airs every evening for three weeks, taking viewers into the natural world via live nest cameras.

From Norfolk and Newcastle to the Isle of Mull, Springwatch spies on creatures building their homes and their family in cosy nature reserves, with the likes of otters, eagles and orcas making an appearance on the show.

Springwatch 2022 trailer

BBC Two is yet to release a trailer for Springwatch 2022 – however, we'll keep this page updated as and when a teaser clip comes through.

Springwatch begins on Monday 30th May at 8pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.