Sport Relief thanked viewers and participants and said that the money raised would "change so many lives here in the UK and all over the world".

The six-hour telethon on BBC1 and BBC2 saw celebrities donning boxing gloves, taking to the water for an ITV v BBC boat race, a Strictly Come Dancing showdown, John Bishop's attempt to lend his support to the England World Cup effort and, of course, Michael McIntyre and Geri Horner storming Andy Murray's bedroom, to convince the tennis star to sing Spice Girls songs in the dead of night.

The money raised will be used to support numerous projects dealing with issues such as mental health, disease prevention, and neonatal care in the UK and around the world.