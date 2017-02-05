"I can't be because I'm here aren't I?” Matthews told RadioTimes.com and other journalists while training for The Jump in Austria. “No, it's a reality show, so obviously it’s not true. It can't be.

"That was a strange rumour and I find it odd.”

Later, Matthews also criticised press coverage of his life in general, describing most of the coverage around him and other celebrities to be “rubbish” and suggesting that journalists could find more important things to write about.

More like this

“I personally believe that people print false information on a daily basis, that’s how the world goes round,” he said.

“In particular with celebrity life, like I’m calling myself a celebrity, but most of the stuff written about me is just rubbish. To be honest.

“It sells stories! If there was a better quality of journalist in the world who reported real stories that were real, and had an impact on people, that would be ideal. But at the moment, most people are just obsessed with nonsense.”

Oh dear - sounds like he'd rather they take a running jump (sorry).

Advertisement

The Jump begins on Channel 4 tonight (Sunday 5th February) at 7.30pm