RadioTimes.com understands that the station's controller Bob Shennan is considering a move for the much-loved Saturday morning Radio 2 music compilation show presented by Brian Matthew (below).

According to sources, January 7th is the date which could herald a scheduling change for the radio favourite which showcases music from the decade – “from the hits to the totally obscure” – and which has been going for 33 years.

The suggestion is that Dermot O’Leary will be given the show's 8am to 10am slot with a new Saturday morning breakfast show.

More like this

If that happens, Zoe Ball will take over his current Saturday afternoon show which O’Leary presents while not doing The X Factor and which showcases lots of exciting new bands. Where that leaves SoS is a moot point and the uncertainty is likely to make its many fans slightly anxious.

A Radio 2 spokeswoman sought to pour cold water on the claims, however, insisting that the suggestions of a move were “speculation”.

The station responded by issuing a prepared statement: “The much-loved Sounds of the Sixties remains a key part of Saturday mornings on Radio 2. Host Brian Matthews remains in his role and there are no plans to change that. Dermot's fantastic show remains in his Saturday afternoon slot. Any suggested changes to the schedule are pure speculation."

Advertisement

Asked if the "speculation" was factually inaccurate and whether Radio 2 could definitely rule out a move, a spokeswoman said that the BBC had “nothing further to add to the statement”.