Hunter will take on composer Benjamin Britten's Phaedra, his final work, inside the ruined Necarne Castle.

"At the heart of it is the story of a woman who has taken in poison and is dying over 15 minutes," Hunter told the BBC. "The music mimics the effect of the poison that is coursing through her veins."

Hunter added that she hopes to provide an "intimate experience in an epic space".

The festival will also include a performance of Beckett's radio play All That Fall staged completely in the dark.

"It will be spooky, but I imagine that's the effect that Beckett wanted," explained former Royal Court artistic director Max Stafford-Clark.

"It will be as dark as we can make it, the audience won't be invited to see anything."

The Enniskillen International Beckett Festival, Happy Days, takes place over two long weekends between 23rd July and 3rd August 2015