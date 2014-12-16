Sneak-peek of Gareth Malone's all-singing BBC2 trailer
The choirmaster's new military wives series starts tonight - and to celebrate he's orchestrating BBC2's schedules all evening in #thechoirtakeover
Here's something to warm the cockles: a fa-la-la-ing BBC2 trailer.
It's not often Mock the Week gladdens the heart but the sound of Gareth Malone's newest recruits trilling over Dara O Briain would surely make even Scrooge smile. Clips of the Christmas specials of University Challenge and Never Mind the Buzzcocks also receive a choral backing track.
Tonight is the first instalment of Gareth Malone's new series, in which he teaches a new group of military wives to commemorate the outbreak of the First World War. Once put through their paces, the 100-strong choir will perform with the National Theatre's War Horse company.
To celebrate, BBC2 has handed over the batons to Malone tonight. Between 7 and 10pm, all the trails, continuity announcements and idents will be sung by him and a choir - and are sure to have you humming along.
The Choir: New Military Wives begins today (16th December) at 9.00pm