Tonight is the first instalment of Gareth Malone's new series, in which he teaches a new group of military wives to commemorate the outbreak of the First World War. Once put through their paces, the 100-strong choir will perform with the National Theatre's War Horse company.

To celebrate, BBC2 has handed over the batons to Malone tonight. Between 7 and 10pm, all the trails, continuity announcements and idents will be sung by him and a choir - and are sure to have you humming along.

The Choir: New Military Wives begins today (16th December) at 9.00pm