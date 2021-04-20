Exclusive – Watch two Michelin-starred chefs attempt to make Shreddies in Snackmasters episode 3 clip

A brand new episode of Snackmasters airs tonight (Tuesday 20th April) on Channel 4, with Michelin-starred chefs Daniel Clifford and Claude Bosi attempting to make Shreddies – and seemingly failing spectacularly.

Host Fred Sirieix spoke to RadioTimes.com about the latest challenge, revealing it was his “hardest ever challenge”.

He added: “I gave it two heavyweights, who both have two Michelin stars. Before they do anything, they must learn the secrets to treating their grains just right. Then they face the near impossible task of creating fine mesh of wheat.

“The factory process of weaving together the layers is incredible and the chefs, who are two of the best in the world don’t forget, had plenty of sleepless nights over that. Then of course at the end the judges even poured milk over their replicas to test if they went too soggy! It was so so tough on chefs, but an incredible battle.”

We definitely get the sense they expect a tough challenge when they first receive news of what snack they’ll be attempting to replicate in the clip below:

It’s such a difficult job, that chef Daniel Clifford actually enlists the help of a rather unusual kitchen utensil – a drill. And, of course, proceeds to wind up his competitor.

We’ll have to wait until tonight to find out if drill drill-wielding Daniel claims the Snackmasters trophy or whether “it’s not a snack” Claude comes out victorious instead.

Snackmasters continues on Tuesday 20th April at 9pm on Channel 4.