"He and his family would also like to say a special thank you to all the NHS doctors, nurses and staff at St Peter's Hospital for their kindness and care."

According to reports, Forsyth developed a severe chest infection at the start of this week and was said to have been in intensive care.

This latest health scare followed surgery in 2015 after he suffered two aneurysms, which were discovered when tests were carried out following a fall at his home in Surrey. The health problems forced him to pull out of the 2015 Strictly Christmas Special.

He left BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2014, but made clear at the time that he had not retired from the entertainment industry.